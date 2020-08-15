Javier expected to start as Houston hosts Seattle

By The

Associated Press



Seattle Mariners (7-14, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (9-10, third in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Nick Margevicius (0-0, 3.24 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Astros: Cristian Javier (1-1, 4.02 ERA, .89 WHIP, 16 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners face the Houston Astros on Saturday.

The Astros finished 56-20 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Houston pitchers had an ERA of 3.66 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.13.

The Mariners finished 27-49 against AL West Division opponents in 2019. Seattle averaged 8.1 hits per game last year, batting .237 as a team.

The teams meet for the fifth time this year. Houston leads the season series 4-1.

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (forearm), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Brad Peacock: (undisclosed), Roberto Osuna: (right elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Joe Biagini: (shoulder), Rogelio Armenteros: (undisclosed), Aledmys Diaz: (groin).

Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi: (neck), Kendall Graveman: (neck), Carl Edwards Jr.: (right forearm), Brandon Brennan: (oblique), Gerson Bautista: (elbow), Austin Adams: (knee), Mitch Haniger: (back), Tom Murphy: (left foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

