Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer recalled due to possible bacteria contamination
The Food and Drug Administration is asking consumers to check their Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer.
Kao USA, a manufacturer of beauty care brands, has issued a voluntary recall of the moisturizer.
It's possible the three-ounce and 10-ounce products have the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacteria that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.
The Jergens products were manufactured between Oct. 1, 2021 and Oct. 18, 2021 and have a lot code on the back or the bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters Z and U.
The affected three-ounce products include:
- • ZU712851
- • ZU712911
- • ZU712861
- • ZU722851
- • ZU712871
- • ZU722881
- • ZU712881
The affected 10-ounce products include:
- • ZU722741
- • ZU732791
- • ZU722771
- • ZU732801
- • ZU722781
- • ZU732811
- • ZU732781
- • ZU732821
If you have this product, you are advised to throw it away.
Anyone who has product from a recalled lot should call the Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center for a free product coupon at the following number: 1.800.742.8798 or send an email to: consumer@kao.com.
