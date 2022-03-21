Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

The Food and Drug Administration is asking consumers to check their Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer.

Kao USA, a manufacturer of beauty care brands, has issued a voluntary recall of the moisturizer.

It's possible the three-ounce and 10-ounce products have the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacteria that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The Jergens products were manufactured between Oct. 1, 2021 and Oct. 18, 2021 and have a lot code on the back or the bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters Z and U.

The affected three-ounce products include:

• ZU712851

ZU712851 • ZU712911

ZU712911 • ZU712861

ZU712861 • ZU722851

ZU722851 • ZU712871

ZU712871 • ZU722881

ZU722881 • ZU712881

The affected 10-ounce products include:

• ZU722741

ZU722741 • ZU732791

ZU732791 • ZU722771

ZU722771 • ZU732801

ZU732801 • ZU722781

ZU722781 • ZU732811

ZU732811 • ZU732781

ZU732781 • ZU732821

If you have this product, you are advised to throw it away.

Anyone who has product from a recalled lot should call the Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center for a free product coupon at the following number: 1.800.742.8798 or send an email to: consumer@kao.com.