Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer recalled due to possible bacteria contamination

7 hours 15 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, March 21 2022 Mar 21, 2022 March 21, 2022 11:03 AM March 21, 2022 in News - Local

The Food and Drug Administration is asking consumers to check their Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer.

Kao USA, a manufacturer of beauty care brands, has issued a voluntary recall of the moisturizer.

It's possible the three-ounce and 10-ounce products have the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae, a bacteria that could cause infections in people with weakened immune systems.

The Jergens products were manufactured between Oct. 1, 2021 and Oct. 18, 2021 and have a lot code on the back or the bottom of the bottle that starts with the letters Z and U.

The affected three-ounce products include:

  • ZU712851
  • ZU712911
  • ZU712861
  • ZU722851
  • ZU712871
  • ZU722881
  • ZU712881

The affected 10-ounce products include:

  • ZU722741
  • ZU732791
  • ZU722771
  • ZU732801
  • ZU722781
  • ZU732811
  • ZU732781
  • ZU732821

If you have this product, you are advised to throw it away.

Anyone who has product from a recalled lot should call the Kao USA Inc. Consumer Care Center for a free product coupon at the following number: 1.800.742.8798 or send an email to: consumer@kao.com.

