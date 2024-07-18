Joe Biden es criticado por aparecer sin cubrebocas en restaurante tras dar positivo a COVID-19
Luego de anunciarse que el presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, dio positivo a COVID-19.
Biden fue captado, poco después, en un restaurante mexicano, en Las Vegas, hablando cerca de comensales y sin cubrebocas, hecho que fue severamente criticado en redes sociales.
Por su parte, Karine Jean-Pierre, secretaria de prensa, detalló que Joe Biden está experimentando síntomas leves, a la vez que reiteró que tiene la vacuna y refuerzos.
