Joe Biden es criticado por aparecer sin cubrebocas en restaurante tras dar positivo a COVID-19

3 hours 1 minute 5 seconds ago Thursday, July 18 2024 Jul 18, 2024 July 18, 2024 6:07 PM July 18, 2024 in Noticias RGV

Luego de anunciarse que el presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, dio positivo a COVID-19.

Biden fue captado, poco después, en un restaurante mexicano, en Las Vegas, hablando cerca de comensales y sin cubrebocas, hecho que fue severamente criticado en redes sociales.

Por su parte, Karine Jean-Pierre, secretaria de prensa, detalló que Joe Biden está experimentando síntomas leves, a la vez que reiteró que tiene la vacuna y refuerzos.

