Juarez-Lincoln Vence a McAllen 1-0 en Fútbol Escolar Femenil

1 year 10 months 3 weeks ago Monday, March 18 2019 Mar 18, 2019 March 18, 2019 9:16 PM March 18, 2019 in Hechos Valle
By: Rubén Juárez

LA JOYA - Las Huskies de Juarez-Linclon vencieron a McAllen 1-0 en un encuentro del Distrito 30-6A. Priscilla Hernandez anotó el único gol del encuentro.

La victoria de de Juarez-Lincoln le pone fin a una racha de 50 triunfos distritales consecutivos para McAllen. Las última vez que las Bulldogs perdieron un juego distrital fue en 2015. 

