Juarez-Lincoln Vence a McAllen 1-0 en Fútbol Escolar Femenil
LA JOYA - Las Huskies de Juarez-Linclon vencieron a McAllen 1-0 en un encuentro del Distrito 30-6A. Priscilla Hernandez anotó el único gol del encuentro.
La victoria de de Juarez-Lincoln le pone fin a una racha de 50 triunfos distritales consecutivos para McAllen. Las última vez que las Bulldogs perdieron un juego distrital fue en 2015.
