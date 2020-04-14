Judge: About 30% of coronavirus patients recovered in Cameron County

Of the 195 people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Cameron County, about 30% have recovered, County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. said on Monday.

As of Saturday night, 195 people in Cameron County had tested positive for the new coronavirus, COVID-19, Treviño said Monday during a news conference. Of the people who tested positive, 62 had recovered.

Treviño said the largest cluster of coronavirus cases is linked to two Harlingen nursing homes.

Officials linked 48 cares to Veranda Rehabilitation and Healthcare. Another 25 cases are linked to Windsor Atrium.

The second-largest source of coronavirus cases is family clusters, Treviño said. Officials linked 49 cases to 10 separate family clusters.

Treviño said he'd spoken with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the increase in coronavirus cases during the past week.

"We had a very good and frank discussion," Treviño said.

Treviño said he talked with Abbott on Easter.

During the conversation, Treviño said he asked Abbott to provide additional COVID-19 test kits and reagents for the state lab in Harlingen.

"The local lab that they opened up in Harlingen has gotten very much backlogged," Treviño said.