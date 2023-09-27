Judge orders Mission man to prison for smuggling illegal immigrants inside jet skis

A man from Mission has been ordered to federal prison for smuggling illegal immigrants in two jet skis.

Fernando Cerda Jr., 26, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years in federal prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

During the court hearing, images of how the undocumented immigrants were sealed in hollowed engine compartments of two jet skis, according to the release.

The incident took place on April 24 when Cerda approached the Falfurrias checkpoint towing two jet skis, according to the release.

A K-9 unit alerted officials and after conducting a search, law enforcement found five illegal immigrants inside the two watercraft. The immigrants said they feared for their lives while they were trapped in the jet skis, according to the release.

Cerda will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.