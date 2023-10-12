x

Jugador de la semana: Julián Valdez recibe reconocimiento

6 hours 15 minutes 25 seconds ago Thursday, October 12 2023 Oct 12, 2023 October 12, 2023 4:35 PM October 12, 2023 in Noticias RGV

Noticias RGV felicita al jugador de la semana número 7, Julián Valdez, de Sharyland Pioneer, quien acumuló 1200 reacciones, 2.500 comentarios y 400 shares para un total de 5100 votos.

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

