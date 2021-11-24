x

Jugadores de los Dallas Cowboys estarán en el desfile navideño de McAllen

7 hours 30 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, November 24 2021 Nov 24, 2021 November 24, 2021 1:52 PM November 24, 2021 in Hechos Valle - Azteca Valle

Los Dallas Cowboys vienen al desfile navideño de McAllen.

Trevon Diggs, Michael Gallup y Cedrick Wilson serán invitados especiales en el desfile de la ciudad el sábado 4 de diciembre a las 6 p.m. en el McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.

