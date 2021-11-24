Jugadores de los Dallas Cowboys estarán en el desfile navideño de McAllen
Los Dallas Cowboys vienen al desfile navideño de McAllen.
Trevon Diggs, Michael Gallup y Cedrick Wilson serán invitados especiales en el desfile de la ciudad el sábado 4 de diciembre a las 6 p.m. en el McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium.
