Julie Lucio wins UTRGV Invitational

MCALLEN – Redshirt sophomore and Brownsville Veterans Memorial alum Julie Lucio held on to win the UTRGV Invitational for her first-career win leading The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros women’s golf team on Tuesday at McAllen Country Club.

Lucio is the first in the program to win an individual title since Emma Mesta won the GCU Invitational in the spring of 2016. Lucio posted a final round 76 for a three-round score of 219, which is the second lowest three-round total in program history.

Additionally, UTRGV held on to finish in second place with a three-round score of 929 after posting a final round of 313. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi took home the team title with a three-round score of 906 after a final round 305.

With the first place finish, Corpus Christi earns three points in the South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union, to extend its lead to 25.5 to 16.5 points in the standings.

Redshirt junior and Los Fresnos alum Briana Garza finished tied for 14th with a three-round score of 235 after a final round 80. Redshirt freshman Sophia Tejeda finished in 20th place with a three-round score of 240 after posting her best round of the tournament of 76 in the final round.

Freshman Mercedes Vega finished tied for 25th with a three-round score of 242 with a final round 285. Junior Ellie Darnell posted a final round 81 for a three-round score of 244 to finish tied for 29th.

Redshirt freshman Samantha Garza finished in ninth place with a three-round score of 229 after carding a final round 76. Redshirt senior Rachel Yu finished tied for 21st with a three-round score of 241 after a final round of 86 while redshirt sophomore Blayke Van Houten finished in 52nd with a three-round score of 263 after a final round 82.

The Vaqueros will be back in action on March 15 when they tee it up at the HBU Husky Invitational in Sugar Land.

The next South Texas Showdown, presented by Navy Army Community Credit Union, event is a men’s tennis match on Wednesday in Corpus Christi.



