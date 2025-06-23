Jury selected for trial of Border Patrol agent charged with sexual assault
The trial for a Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agent accused of sexual assault will start on Tuesday, court records indicate.
A jury was selected Monday in the trial of Juan Jose Olivares.
According to an indictment, Olivares was accused of sexual assault by a woman in 2019.
The woman was identified as a DEA agent.
Olivares was arrested in connection with the investigation by the Brownsville Police Department in 2023. He has been out on a $65,000 bond since his initial arrest.
Channel 5 News reached out to U.S. Border Patrol for comment on Olivares' employment and the upcoming trial. Check back for updates.
