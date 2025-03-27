Juvenile arrested in connection with smoke shop armed robbery in Edinburg

A 15-year-old male has been identified as one of three suspects wanted by Edinburg police in connection with an armed robbery at a smoke shop, according to a news release.

The release said police were able to locate the juvenile in the outskirts of Donna, where he was taken into custody without incident.

RELATED STORY: Edinburg police search for suspects in smoke shop aggravated robbery

The robbery took place at the Nine Tails Smoke Shop, located at the 3700 block of North Doolittle Road.

Three suspects arrived at the shop and stole merchandise and money. Two of the suspects were armed with handguns and the third had a knife.

Two additional suspects remain at-large.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.