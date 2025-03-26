Edinburg police search for suspects in smoke shop aggravated robbery

The Edinburg Police Department is searching for three suspects involved in the aggravated robbery of a smoke shop.

According to a news release, police responded to Nine Tails Smoke Shop, located at the 3700 block of North Doolittle Road, at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The news release said three suspects arrived at the store in a white Cadillac CTS, and one of them asked if CBD products were available. When the clerk confirmed they did have those products and requested ID, the suspects left the shop.

A short while later, the suspects parked out of view before re-entering the store. Two of the suspects were armed with handguns and the third was carrying a knife, according to the news release.

The suspect with the knife demanded CBD products while the other two took cash from the register and grabbed merchandise from the shelves, according to the news release. One of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk during the robbery.

The news release said after about 30 seconds, the suspects fled northbound, and the clerk immediately called police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Edinburg Police Department at 956-289-7700 or Edinburg Crime Stoppers at 956-383-8477.