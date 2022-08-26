Juvenile in custody for alleged home invasion
A male juvenile is in custody after an alleged home invasion in Harlingen, according to the police department.
Police are actively investigating the area of the 2800 block of North 7th St.
The incident happened around 1:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Larry Moore.
No injuries have been reported, police said.
The suspect's vehicle was also recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
News Video
-
Juvenile in custody for alleged home invasion
-
Man charged, accused of stalking teen boy, Brownsville police say
-
Valley parent reacts to student loan forgiveness plan
-
5-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive inside staff member's vehicle at...
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Aug. 26, 2022