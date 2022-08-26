x

Juvenile in custody for alleged home invasion

A male juvenile is in custody after an alleged home invasion in Harlingen, according to the police department. 

Police are actively investigating the area of the 2800 block of North 7th St. 

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m., according to Sgt. Larry Moore. 

No injuries have been reported, police said.

The suspect's vehicle was also recovered. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

