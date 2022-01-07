Kangaroo spotted near Mercedes

A kangaroo was spotted hopping down Highway 491 Friday morning.

Mercedes rancher Aaron Torres said he spotted the animal in the Indian Hills community – located just outside city limits.

"We thought it was a dog… it was a kangaroo, a full-grown kangaroo,” Torres said.

Kangaroos are native to Australia, not Texas. Torres thinks someone was keeping it as a pet, and it may have gotten out.

Walter Dupree with the Gladys Porter Zoo said while kangaroos are cute, they can be dangerous.

Those living in the Indian Hills area are asked to keep an eye out for the kangaroo and report it to authorities.