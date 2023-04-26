Knife-wielding man in Edinburg officer-involved shooting identified

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the 36-year-old man police said was wielding a knife along the expressway in Edinburg last week.

James Rocky Moore of Robstown was shot in the leg after officers with the Edinburg Police Department say he raised a knife at officers along Owassa and the frontage road Friday.

PREVIOUS STORY: Edinburg police investigate officer involved shooting

Moore was shot in the leg after officers attempted to deescalate the situation and ordered him to drop his knife.

DPS is leading the investigation.

When asked what charges Moore is facing, DPS spokesperson Sgt. Maria Montalvo said “that’s under investigation at this time.”