Edinburg police investigate officer involved shooting

Edinburg police responded to the area of Owassa and Frontage Road on U.S. 281 Friday morning in reference to a man wielding a knife.

Officers arrived at the scene and made contact with the suspect, identified as a 41-year-old man from Robstown.

Officials say the man appeared agitated and irate. He was given orders to drop the knife as officers attempted to deescalate the situation.

Officials say the man raised his knife aggressively and an officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect in the leg.

The man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Edinburg police are continuing to investigate.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.