Kosovo lawmakers occupy office over tax on Serbian imports

TIRANA, Albania (AP) - Lawmakers representing Kosovo's ethnic Serb minority are refusing to leave the parliament building to protest a 100 percent tax on all goods imported from Serbia.

Ten lawmakers from the Serb List party said on Sunday they would remain closed inside their Parliament office and express their concerns about the tax to the European Union's enlargement commissioner, Johannes Hahn. He is scheduled to visit Kosovo on Monday.

Kosovo's government imposed the tariff on Serbian imports last month and said it would stay in place until Serbia recognizes Kosovo's independence and stops preventing it from joining international organizations.

Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia in 2008. The EU has said that normalized ties between the two are a condition for the countries to become members.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.