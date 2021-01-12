Koy Detmer Takes Coaching Position at Somerset High School
MISSION - Koy Detmer is headed to Somerset High School to be the head coach of the Bulldogs.
He replaced Mario Pena in 2016, leading the Eagles to a share of the district title in 2019 and three straight playoff appearances.
Detmer was 30-19 as the Mission Head Coach.
