KRGV Cares raises more than $15,000 so far for Tornado Relief Fund
KRGV Channel 5 News is currently collection donations for the victims of the tornado that tore through Laguna Heights on May 13.
We've teamed up with Point Isabel Independent School District for our KRGV Cares Tornado Relief Fund. So far we've managed to raise $15,233.
If you would like to donate, you can scan the QR code in the video above or visit our donations page found under the Community tab of our website.
We will be collecting donations until next Friday.
More News
News Video
-
KRGV Cares raises more than $15,000 for Tornado Relief Fund
-
Consumer Reports: Bedtime ready pillows and sheets
-
New law aims to protect healthcare workers from violence
-
Better Business Bureau warning the public of storm repair scams
-
Gov. Abbott makes first Valley visit since expiration of Title 42