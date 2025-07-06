x

KRGV launching new sports show 'Vaquero Game Day'

3 hours 52 minutes ago Sunday, July 06 2025 Jul 6, 2025 July 06, 2025 6:25 PM July 06, 2025 in News - Local

The countdown is on for the inaugural season of the UTRGV Vaquero’s football team, and KRGV is the official media sponsor of UTRGV Athletics. 

CHANNEL 5 NEWS is launching “Vaquero Game Day”, a show dedicated to UTRGV football.

The Channel 5 Sports team will be live during every UTRGV home game to bring you exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage.

The new show will debut on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. on Channel 5. 

