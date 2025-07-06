KRGV launching new sports show 'Vaquero Game Day'

The countdown is on for the inaugural season of the UTRGV Vaquero’s football team, and KRGV is the official media sponsor of UTRGV Athletics.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS is launching “Vaquero Game Day”, a show dedicated to UTRGV football.

The Channel 5 Sports team will be live during every UTRGV home game to bring you exclusive interviews and in-depth coverage.

The new show will debut on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 10 a.m. on Channel 5.