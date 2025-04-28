Kristopher Perez headed back to State for a third time

Edinburg, Tx -- Edinburg Vela Shot Put Thrower Kristopher Perez is on his way back to a third state appearance taking place in Austin on May 1st.





“Physically I'm pretty good, I feel 110 percent. I'm glad to make it back. Three times that's not an easy accomplishment but it's still exciting to be one of the top 9 throwers in the state of Texas and going in sitting at 4 it's very exciting,” said Perez.

The four year varsity thrower set the bar high, breaking the Edinburg Vela high school record earlier this year after throwing 60 feet and 8 inches. with that he ranks 12th in the RGV all time… 8th in the state of Texas and 24th in the united states.

“He's been an elite thrower, he’s a master of his craft throwing the shot put and discus and he had so much success from his freshmen year to his senior year and we believe that this coming year he's going to bring home some hardware," exclaims Track and Field Head Coach Arnold Flores.