La Chicharra Studio invita a la comunidad a un festival en Brownsville
Rosa Alejandra Zertuche y Ruby E. Hernandez Nazarío, propietaria de la ''La Chicharra Studio'', visitan Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad sobre un próximo evento por el Día de los Muertos.
Fecha del evento, 1 de noviembre.
'La Chicharra Studio'' ofrece música, danza, cine, teatro comunitario y eventos culturales, haciendo hincapié en la educación musical, escénica y visual para la comunidad.
Número de contacto, 956-456-5829.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Mission fire chief resigning
-
Mercedes mother arrested after 2-month-old child suffers fractured elbow, rib
-
Texas General Land Office acquires Starr County ranch for border wall construction
-
UTRGV lecturer awarded the 2024 Regent's Outstanding Teaching Award
-
Consumer Reports: Riskier dressers are still for sale
Sports Video
-
Santa Maria claims district crown with five-set thriller over La Villa
-
Playmakers - Week 9 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
Sharyland and McAllen High share district title with victories in season finales
-
Edinburg takes down Edinburg North to share district title
-
Playmakers - Week 9 of 2024 Valley High School Football Part 1