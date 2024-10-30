x

La Chicharra Studio invita a la comunidad a un festival en Brownsville

Rosa Alejandra Zertuche y Ruby E. Hernandez Nazarío, propietaria de la ''La Chicharra Studio'', visitan Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad sobre un próximo evento por el Día de los Muertos. 

Fecha del evento, 1 de noviembre.

'La Chicharra Studio'' ofrece música, danza, cine, teatro comunitario y eventos culturales, haciendo hincapié en la educación musical, escénica y visual para la comunidad. 

Número de contacto, 956-456-5829.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

