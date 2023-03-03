La Entrevista: Artista de Harlingen persigue sus suenos de ser cantante
Esta tarde le dimos la bienvenida a una artista local que se fue hasta California a perseguir sus sueños. Durante Al Mediodía Valle, Raqueli, nos habla de sus aspiraciones y metas de ser cantante.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
