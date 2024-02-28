x

La Entrevista: Chuck E. Cheese nos trae los detalles de su evento por el día bisiesto

3 hours 19 minutes 44 seconds ago Wednesday, February 28 2024 Feb 28, 2024 February 28, 2024 2:48 PM February 28, 2024 in Noticias RGV
By: Juan Barragan

Nos visita Rubén Garza, director general de Chuck E. Cheese en North McAllen, nos trae todos los detalles del evento que van a tener el 29 de febrero. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completo

