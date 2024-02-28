La Entrevista: Chuck E. Cheese nos trae los detalles de su evento por el día bisiesto
Nos visita Rubén Garza, director general de Chuck E. Cheese en North McAllen, nos trae todos los detalles del evento que van a tener el 29 de febrero.
Vea el video para la entrevista completo
