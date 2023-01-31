x

La Entrevista: Como emprender un negocio exitoso

Tuesday, January 31 2023
By: Nicolas Quintero

Buenos Días Valle, hoy en la entrevista Julio Salinas, especialista en comunicaciones en workforce Solutions comparte consejos sobre como emprender un negocio.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

