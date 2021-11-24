La Entrevista con Diacono Santos Chapa: invitacion para acudir a misa
En esta temporada de festividades y de unión familiar, la parroquia de Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro en McAllen hace una invitación a los feligreses para acudir a misa.
En la entrevista del dia de hoy esta el Diacono Santos Chapa.
Vea el video para el reportaje completo.
