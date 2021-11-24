x

La Entrevista con Diacono Santos Chapa: invitacion para acudir a misa

6 hours 31 minutes 48 seconds ago Wednesday, November 24 2021 Nov 24, 2021 November 24, 2021 2:52 PM November 24, 2021 in Hechos Valle - Azteca Valle

En esta temporada de festividades y de unión familiar, la parroquia de Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro en McAllen hace una invitación a los feligreses para acudir a misa. 

En la entrevista del dia de hoy esta el Diacono Santos Chapa. 

Vea el video para el reportaje completo.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days