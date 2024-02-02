x

La Entrevista: Estrenan cuarta temporada de 'The Chosen'

By: Nicolas Quintero

Abe Bueno-Jallad y Vanessa Benavente presentan la cuarta temporada de la serie 'The Chosen', la cual se transmitirá en cines. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

