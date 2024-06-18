La Entrevista: Evento en McAllen por el Día Internacional del Yoga
Isabel Rodríguez, representante de La Plaza, y Connie Medina, instructora de yoga, visitan Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad sobre el Día Internacional del Yoga y de un evento que realizarán este viernes en la tienda Lululemon ubicada en La Plaza Mall de McAllen.
Número de contacto: (210) 812-4964
Ubicación del evento: 2200 s 10th St, McAllen, TX 78503
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
