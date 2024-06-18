x

La Entrevista: Evento en McAllen por el Día Internacional del Yoga

La Entrevista: Evento en McAllen por el Día Internacional del Yoga
4 hours 38 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, June 18 2024 Jun 18, 2024 June 18, 2024 8:43 AM June 18, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Isabel Rodríguez, representante de La Plaza, y Connie Medina, instructora de yoga, visitan Noticias RGV para informar a la comunidad sobre el Día Internacional del Yoga y de un evento que realizarán este viernes en la tienda Lululemon ubicada en La Plaza Mall de McAllen. 

Número de contacto: (210) 812-4964

Ubicación del evento: 2200 s 10th St, McAllen, TX 78503

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days