La Entrevista: Extreme Pizza ofrece pizza estilo Nueva York en el Valle del Río Grande
Una franquicia de pizza estilo Nueva York está ofreciendo pizza “gourmet” en las ciudades de McAllen y Mission.
Conozca a Extreme Pizza, el restaurante que ha estado en el Valle del Río Grande desde el 2018.
Vea el video para el reporte completo.
