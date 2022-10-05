x

La Entrevista: Factores que llevan a padecer el cáncer de seno

By: Esmeralda Medellin

En el segmento de La Entrevista, Esmeralda Medellín, habla con la doctora Elvia Villarreal, experta en medicina interna de Wellmed de Edinburg, sobre cuáles son los principales factores que llevan a padecer el cáncer de seno.

Vea el video para La Entrevista completa.

