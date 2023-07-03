x

La Entrevista: Fiestas con espuma no tóxica

3 hours 57 minutes 50 seconds ago Monday, July 03 2023 Jul 3, 2023 July 03, 2023 4:26 PM July 03, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

Carla González, propietaria de Foamtastic Party, nos dio una demostración sobre lo que ofrecen en sus fiestas con espuma no tóxica y que las familias pueden disfrutar.

