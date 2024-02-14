x

La Entrevista: Genyva Salas nos comparte su experiencia y trayectoria de su carrera musical

February 14, 2024
By: Juan Barragan

Genyva Salas, cantante de género tejano, reconocido por su música por la casa de representantes de Texas.

"Entre tus brazos" es uno de sus éxitos y el más reciente a promover es "aunque sea en otra vida" 

Vea la entrevista para el informe completo

