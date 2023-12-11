x

La Entrevista: Inscripciones abiertas de Primary Insurance

December 11, 2023
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

En La Entrevista, Gustavo Alejandro, agente de seguros de vida de Primacy Insurance nos informa sobre el "open enrollment."

Según Alejandro, existen tiempos específicos donde la gente se puede inscribirse para un seguro. 

Vea el video para el informe completo.

