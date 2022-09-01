x

La Entrevista: Joven emprende aventura en motocicleta desde México hasta Alaska

By: Esmeralda Medellin y Arturo Vargas

En la entrevista, Arturo Vargas y Esmeralda Medellín le dan la bienvenida a Iván Casarrubias, un joven empresario que llevo su afición por las motocicletas desde México hasta Alaska.

Vea el video para el reportaje completo 

