La Entrevista: McAllen organizará la Fiesta de Palmas

4 hours 33 minutes 35 seconds ago Monday, October 16 2023 Oct 16, 2023 October 16, 2023 3:46 PM October 16, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Joe García, coordinador de Publicidad y Eventos del Centro de Convenciones McAllen presenta las fechas de las festividades por el Día de los Muertos en el Valle. 

Vea el video para el informe completo. 

