La Entrevista: McAllen organizará la Fiesta de Palmas
Joe García, coordinador de Publicidad y Eventos del Centro de Convenciones McAllen presenta las fechas de las festividades por el Día de los Muertos en el Valle.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
