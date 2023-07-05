La Entrevista: Organización del Valle ofrece servicios humanos y desarrollo comunitario
Anita Jenny, directora de nutrición y, Mary Garza, directora de Housing, visitan los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos sobre la labor que realiza la organización sin fines de lucro Amigos del Valle en cuanto a servicios humanos y actividades de desarrollo comunitario para familias de bajos recursos en la comundiad del Valle.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
