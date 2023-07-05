x

La Entrevista: Organización del Valle ofrece servicios humanos y desarrollo comunitario

3 hours 16 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, July 05 2023 Jul 5, 2023 July 05, 2023 4:24 PM July 05, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellin

Anita Jenny, directora de nutrición y, Mary Garza, directora de Housing, visitan los estudios de Noticias RGV para contarnos sobre la labor que realiza la organización sin fines de lucro Amigos del Valle en cuanto a servicios humanos y actividades de desarrollo comunitario para familias de bajos recursos en la comundiad del Valle. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days