La Entrevista: Organización Trucha promueve el voto entre jóvenes del Valle
Josue Ramirez, visito nuestros estudios el día de hoy formando parte de La Entrevista para hablar sobre la colaboración entre Trucha, una organización local y Texas Turnout y la importancia de promover el voto, sobre todo entre los jóvenes del Valle.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
