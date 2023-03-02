x

La Entrevista: Organización Trucha promueve el voto entre jóvenes del Valle

Wednesday, March 01 2023
By: Marianela Aguirre

Josue Ramirez, visito nuestros estudios el día de hoy formando parte de La Entrevista para hablar sobre la colaboración entre Trucha, una organización local y Texas Turnout y la importancia de promover el voto, sobre todo entre los jóvenes del Valle.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

