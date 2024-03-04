x

La Entrevista: Plan de seguridad vial Vision Zero Action Plan de McAllen

Monday, March 04 2024
By: Juan Barragan

Nos visita Marlen Garza, directora del departamento de tráfico para la ciudad de McAllen, nos ofrece los detalles del plan de seguridad 'Plan de Acción Zero'.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

