La Entrevista: Programa de apoyo comunitario en el Valle
Maria Gómez, Astrid Martínez y Alicia Martínez, representantes de 'South Texas Juvenile Diabetes Association' (STJDA) visitan Noticias RGV para hablarnos del jardín comunitario que actualmente tienen.
La organización está buscando voluntarios para poder trabajar en el jardín con el objetivo de concientizar a los jóvenes y adultos sobre los peligros de la diabetes.
Número de contacto: (956) 627-5594
Para más información sobre la organización, ingresa a info@stjda.org
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
