x

La Entrevista: Programa de apoyo comunitario en el Valle

La Entrevista: Programa de apoyo comunitario en el Valle
6 hours 9 minutes 22 seconds ago Monday, June 17 2024 Jun 17, 2024 June 17, 2024 11:21 AM June 17, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Maria Gómez, Astrid Martínez y Alicia Martínez, representantes de 'South Texas Juvenile Diabetes Association' (STJDA) visitan Noticias RGV para hablarnos del jardín comunitario que actualmente tienen. 

La organización está buscando voluntarios para poder trabajar en el jardín con el objetivo de concientizar a los jóvenes y adultos sobre los peligros de la diabetes. 

Número de contacto: (956) 627-5594

Para más información sobre la organización, ingresa a info@stjda.org

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days