x

La Entrevista: ¿Qué es la manufactura avanzada?

3 hours 47 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, March 07 2023 Mar 7, 2023 March 07, 2023 7:37 PM March 07, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Nicolas Quintero

En La Entrevista, la directora del departamento de manufactura avanzada de STC, visita nuestros estudios para hablar sobre el objetivo de la tecnología en manufactura avanzada y la carrera que ofrecen en el South Texas College.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days