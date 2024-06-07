x

La Entrevista: 'Raw Xocolat' se especializa en elaborar cafés y chocolates

La Entrevista: 'Raw Xocolat' se especializa en elaborar cafés y chocolates
3 hours 32 minutes 16 seconds ago Friday, June 07 2024 Jun 7, 2024 June 07, 2024 11:33 AM June 07, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista

Jesús Bogortes y Pamela Bojorquez de 'Raw Xocolat' visitan Notiicas RGV para presentarnos las variedades de bebidas y postres que elaboran y ofrecen al público en su local ubicado en Brownsville. 

Número del negocio: (956) 933-7690

Ubicación: 500 E. Morrison Rd. , Brownsville, TX, United States, Texas

Para más información sobre el negocio, haz clic aquí

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days