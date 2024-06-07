La Entrevista: 'Raw Xocolat' se especializa en elaborar cafés y chocolates
Jesús Bogortes y Pamela Bojorquez de 'Raw Xocolat' visitan Notiicas RGV para presentarnos las variedades de bebidas y postres que elaboran y ofrecen al público en su local ubicado en Brownsville.
Número del negocio: (956) 933-7690
Ubicación: 500 E. Morrison Rd. , Brownsville, TX, United States, Texas
Para más información sobre el negocio, haz clic aquí.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
More News
News Video
-
Donna police: Teen killed in shooting, investigation underway
-
Pharr food truck operator fined for denying overtime to service workers, Department...
-
Suspect vehicle identified in auto-pedestrian crash north of Palmview
-
San Benito splash pad reopening during new hours
-
Former teacher creating miniature model of downtown Brownsville
Sports Video
-
Weslaco High, Harlingen South Softball Teams Receive High Honors
-
Brandon Figueroa Welcomes Weslaco Panthers State Championship Team Home
-
PSJA Memorial's Adame signed for Missouri Valley College Baseball
-
Snake Pit 7-on-7 Qualifying Tournament This Saturday
-
Weslaco ISD declaring Lady Panther Softball Team Day