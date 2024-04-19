La Entrevista: Realizan 'Festival de Autores' en McAllen
Rosa Esthela Mora, escritora del Valle del Rio Grande y Alejandro Ochoa ilustrador y caricaturista, visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para hablarnos del "Primer Encuentro de Autores y Literatos" que tendrá lugar este sábado 20 de abril en McAllen y contará con la presencia de varios escritores del sur de Texas.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
