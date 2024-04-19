x

La Entrevista: Realizan 'Festival de Autores' en McAllen

2 hours 19 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, April 19 2024 Apr 19, 2024 April 19, 2024 2:10 PM April 19, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Rosa Esthela Mora, escritora del Valle del Rio Grande y Alejandro Ochoa ilustrador y caricaturista, visitan las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para hablarnos del "Primer Encuentro de Autores y Literatos" que tendrá lugar este sábado 20 de abril en McAllen y contará con la presencia de varios escritores del sur de Texas. 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days