x

La Entrevista: Skin Roll Studio utiliza máquina de rodillos para realizar drenaje linfático

4 hours 23 seconds ago Friday, December 15 2023 Dec 15, 2023 December 15, 2023 4:23 PM December 15, 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Ariadna Jimenez, Roxana Jimenez, y Patricio González departe de Skin Roll Studio informan sobre su estudio de cuidado corporal y de la piel.

Skin Roll Studio ofrece drenaje linfático con una máquina de rodillos.

Si desea más información, visite la página de Instagram de Skin Roll Studios.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days