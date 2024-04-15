La Entrevista: TSC realiza el primer festival del mariachi
Avigai Gonzales, Administradora del programa de música Mariachi Escorpion de TSC, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre el festival de mariachi que se estará realizando en el campus de TSC.
El evento se realizará el próximo 19 y 20 de abril.
Contacto telefónico de oficina: 956- 295-3563
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
