La Entrevista: TSC realiza el primer festival del mariachi

4 hours 7 minutes 20 seconds ago Monday, April 15 2024 Apr 15, 2024 April 15, 2024 10:36 AM April 15, 2024 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Avigai Gonzales, Administradora del programa de música Mariachi Escorpion de TSC, visita las instalaciones de Noticias RGV para comentarnos sobre el festival de mariachi que se estará realizando en el campus de TSC.

El evento se realizará el próximo 19 y 20 de abril.

Contacto telefónico de oficina: 956- 295-3563 

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

