La Entrevista: TSTC abre curso de tecnología en mecatrónica
Carlos Reyes, instructor del programa de tecnología en mecatrónica de TSTC visita Noticias RGV para informarnos acerca del programa y de los beneficios que se otorgarán al estudiante.
Para más información, visite www.tstc.edu.
Vea el video para la entrevista completa.
