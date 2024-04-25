x

La Entrevista: TSTC abre curso de tecnología en mecatrónica

April 25, 2024
By: Juan Camilo Barragan

Carlos Reyes, instructor del programa de tecnología en mecatrónica de TSTC visita Noticias RGV para informarnos acerca del programa y de los beneficios que se otorgarán al estudiante. 

Para más información, visite www.tstc.edu.

Vea el video para la entrevista completa. 

