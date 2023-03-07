x

La Entrevista: Xcellence Beauty en Edinburg nos ayuda a mantener un rostro joven

Tuesday, March 07 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Esmeralda Medellin

En La Entrevista, Claudia Medina de Xcellence Beauty Clinic nos enseña como conservar un rostro joven con un aparato innovador para el cuidado de la piel.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

