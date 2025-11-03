La Feria eager for another successful season in both boys and girls basketball

La Feria had a successful year last season in both boys and girls basketball.

Both programs captured the district title and went on to have great playoff runs. The Lionettes reached the regional semifinals for the first time in 2008, while the Lions made it to the regional finals.

Both teams look forward to once again repeat as district champions and go on another deep playoff run.

"We learned to just work hard, play together, and play fast," senior forward Jaden Martinez said. "We're looking to running it back this year."

"Pretty much regrouping. We lost four seniors and I think we just need to get back together work good chemistry and I think we'll have a great team," senior shooting guard Alessandra Torres said.

The 2025-2026 high school basketball season in the Rio Grande Valley begins in mid-November.