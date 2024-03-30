La Feria food truck sees increase in customers after offering Lent-friendly options

Sandy’s Diner in La Feria has seen an influx in customers since Lent began this season.

During Lent, Catholics and others refrain from eating meat on Fridays, and Sandy’s Diner accommodated practicing Lent by offering giant white fish and jumbo gulf shrimp.

“Sometimes we will run out of the shrimp, lately it's been a real popular item,” Sandy’s diner co-owner Shelby Villarreal said.

Villarreal says serving his community for a religious tradition he grew up following brings him great satisfaction.

“Anytime we can prepare food for the community and friends and family, it’s always a good feeling,” Villarreal said.

