La Feria parents charged after 3-year-old child hospitalized 'with signs of abuse'

Two parents in La Feria were arrested after their three-year-old son was hospitalized and found with "signs of abuse," according to police.

Kayla Rangel, who is seven months pregnant, was charged with injury to a child and endangering a child. Her bond was set at $75,000, according to La Feria Police Department Investigator Ramon Tello.

Anthony Nino was also arraigned in connection with the case on charges of injury to a child, endangering a child and failure to report. His bond was set at $85,000.

The couple was arrested after the boy's grandmother took the 3-year-old to the hospital on Monday. The child was found to be underweight, weak, lethargic and showed signs of abuse.

Tello said a physician reported the boy weighed only 12 pounds.

The child was transported to Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi and is currently in the pediatric ICU, Tello said. The boy is expected to stay at the hospital for at least a month while he recovers.

Tello said investigators spoke with Rangel and Nino, but Nino refused to give a statement. An arrest warrant was obtained for them both, and they were arrested on Tuesday.

Two children, a seven-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy, were also removed from their home, Tello said.

Cameron County jail records show both parents remain in custody.