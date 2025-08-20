La Feria parents facing child abuse charges after 3-year-old hospitalized

Anthony Nino and Kayla Rangel. Photos courtesy of the Cameron County inmate list.

Parents in La Feria were charged after their three-year-old son was taken to Valley Baptist Medical Center and found to be underweight.

Kayla Rangel, who is seven months pregnant, was charged with injury to a child and endangering a child, her bond was set at $75,000, according to La Feria Police Department Investigator Ramon Tello.

Anthony Nino was also arraigned in connection with the case. He was charged with injury to a child, endangering a child and failure to report. His bond was set at $85,000.

Tello said on August 18, the boy's grandmother had taken him to the hospital where he was found to be underweight, weak, lethargic and showed signs of abuse.

Tello said a physician reported the boy weighed only 12 pounds.

The child was transported to Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi and is currently in the pediatric ICU, Tello said. The boy is expected to stay at the hospital for at least a month while he recovers.

Tello said investigators spoke with Rangel and Nino, but Nino refused to give a statement. An arrest warrant was obtained for them both, and they were arrested on Tuesday.

Two children, a seven-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy, were also removed from their home off of Main Street and 6th Street, according to Tello.